Port

Micah Port became a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Park Synagogue. Micah is the son of Cynthia and Robert Port of Beachwood, and the brother of Amelia and Phoebe. He is the grandson of Arlene Port, Marsha Regenstein and Richard Krips, Jeanne and Jordan Tobin, and of blessed memory, Ivan Port. Micah attends Beachwood Middle School. He enjoys soccer, swimming, cello and tennis.

