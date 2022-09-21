Michael Kalir will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood. Michael is the son of Ilanit Gerblich Kalir and Doron Kalir and the brother of Gabi. He is the grandson of Drs. Judith and Adi Gerblich, Daphna Kalir, and of blessed memory, Zvi Kalir. Michael attends Mandel Jewish Day School and is in seventh grade. He enjoys lacrosse, basketball, spending time with his friends and going to Camp Wise.
