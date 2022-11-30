simms
Photo / Katetti Photography

Micki Simms will become a bat mitzvah Saturday evening, Dec. 3, at Solon Chabad. Micki is the daughter of Ed and Julia Simms of Solon and the sister of Jonny. She is the granddaughter of Felix and Laura Vaytsman of Moreland Hills, and Sally and Harvey Simms (deceased). Micki attends Solon Middle School. She dances at Dance Studio M.

