Micki Simms will become a bat mitzvah Saturday evening, Dec. 3, at Solon Chabad. Micki is the daughter of Ed and Julia Simms of Solon and the sister of Jonny. She is the granddaughter of Felix and Laura Vaytsman of Moreland Hills, and Sally and Harvey Simms (deceased). Micki attends Solon Middle School. She dances at Dance Studio M.
More LifeCycle announcements
CJN Most Popular
-
Charges against Miami students who vandalized sukkah lowered to criminal damage
-
Browns’ Watson purchases $5.4M home in Hunting Valley
-
Cantor Fromson, Temple Israel agree on new, five-year contract
-
10 Montefiore wrongful death suits moved back to Cuyahoga County court
-
Kol Israel Foundation’s Roll with Kol raises $250,000, honors Wuliger, others