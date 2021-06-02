Mikey Cusner will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, June 5, at Green Road Synagogue. Mikey is the son of Ashi and Etty Cusner of University Heights, and the brother of Akiva, Eliana and Azi. He is the grandson of Burton and Alice Cusner of Sharon, Mass., and the late Chazan Oizer and Miriam Neuman of Brooklyn, N.Y. Mikey attends Fuchs Mizrachi School. He enjoys quality time with his family and friends and sports. For his mitzvah project, Mikey dedicated time to Better Together, where he was paired with a resident of Menorah Park to listen and learn from their wisdom.