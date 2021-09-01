Klein

Mollie Ella Klein will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 4, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Mollie is the daughter of Laura and Dustin Klein of Shaker Heights, and the sister of Sam and Cole. She is the granddaughter of Avery Klein, Rene Klein, Susan Atshuler, and great-grandmother, Ruth Klein. Mollie attends Shaker Heights Middle School. She participates in dance team and tennis.

