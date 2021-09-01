Mollie Ella Klein will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 4, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Mollie is the daughter of Laura and Dustin Klein of Shaker Heights, and the sister of Sam and Cole. She is the granddaughter of Avery Klein, Rene Klein, Susan Atshuler, and great-grandmother, Ruth Klein. Mollie attends Shaker Heights Middle School. She participates in dance team and tennis.
Latest poll
Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
The High Holy Days begin at sundown Sept. 6 and COVID-19 variants are wreaking havoc upon area synagogues as they do their best to finalize plans for in-person, hybrid and/or virtual services. Cuyahoga County officials recommended Aug. 4 that masks be worn indoors and outdoors where there are crowds, regardless of vaccination status. Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
You voted: