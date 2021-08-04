lewis

Molly Lewis will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Aug. 7, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Molly is the daughter of Lora and David Lewis of Beachwood, and the sister of Maxwell, Joey and Abigail. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Robert and Sandy Schwartz of Pepper Pike, and the late Arnold and Esther Lewis. Molly attends Beachwood Middle School. She enjoys soccer, basketball, softball, bike riding and hanging out with her friends.

