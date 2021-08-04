Molly Lewis will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Aug. 7, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Molly is the daughter of Lora and David Lewis of Beachwood, and the sister of Maxwell, Joey and Abigail. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Robert and Sandy Schwartz of Pepper Pike, and the late Arnold and Esther Lewis. Molly attends Beachwood Middle School. She enjoys soccer, basketball, softball, bike riding and hanging out with her friends.
More LifeCycle announcements
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
The High Holy Days begin at sundown Sept. 6 and COVID-19 variants are wreaking havoc upon area synagogues as they do their best to finalize plans for in-person, hybrid and/or virtual services. Cuyahoga County officials recommended Aug. 4 that masks be worn indoors and outdoors where there are crowds, regardless of vaccination status. Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
You voted: