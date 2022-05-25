Morgan Paige Hillman will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, May 28, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Morgan is the daughter of Meredith and Jason Hillman of Solon, and the sister of Caitlin and Devin. She is the granddaughter of Lauren and Alan Koenigsberg of West Bloomfield, Mich., and Barbara Hillman and Allen Rubiner of Hungtington Woods, Mich. Morgan attends Solon Middle School. She enjoys cross-country and track.
