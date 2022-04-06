Zucker

Morgyn Alivia Zucker will become a bat mitzvah Saturday evening, April 9, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Morgyn is the daughter of Lisa and Brad Zucker of Moreland Hills, and the sister of Jordyn and Camryn. She is the granddaughter of Ilene Markman of South Euclid, and Burt and Sandi Zucker of Orange. Morgyn attends Brady Middle School. She enjoys soccer, cheer, basketball, running and skiing. For her mitzvah project, Morgyn is collecting vases for Big Hearted Blooms.

