Nan Josephine Auten will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, March 5, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Nan is the daughter of Andrew Auten and Ellen Wurtzel of Shaker Heights, and the sister of Eliza and Vivian Auten. She is the granddaughter of Ruth and the late Paul Wurtzel, Carol Diethorn, Tom Auten and Angela Conty. Nan attends Shaker Heights Middle School. She enjoys ballet, violin, skiing and sewing.
More LifeCycle announcements
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Which social platform is your favorite?
You voted: