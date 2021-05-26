Naomi Danielle Wuliger will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, May 29, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Naomi is the daughter of Allison and Jason Wuliger of Kirtland, and the sister of Emmett and George. She is the granddaughter of Rosalie and Morely Schwebel, and Sandy and Tim Wuliger, and the great-granddaughter of Donald Fleishaker. Naomi enjoys theater, camp and Power of the Pen. For her mitzvah project, Naomi is making cards for residents at Montefiore to brighten their day during the pandemic.