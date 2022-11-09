Nathan and Noah Risman will become b’nei mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Nathan and Noah are the sons of Rob and Trish Risman of Moreland Hills. They are the grandsons of Karen and Tom Hale of Newbury, and Marian and Bill Risman of Shaker Heights (both deceased). Nathan and Noah attend Fairmount Temple religious school, tutored by Marci Friedman. Nathan enjoys soccer, piano and building computers. Noah enjoys golf, basketball and building RC cars. For their mitzvah project, Nathan and Noah have partnered with University Hospitals Pet Pals program, selling reusable grocery bags with pictures of UH Pet Pals facility dogs. All money raised will go directly to the Pet Pals program.
