Nathan Emmett Miller will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, May 6, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Nathan is the son of Tracy and David Miller of Orange and the brother of Henry. He is the grandson of Judy and the late Marc Silverstein of Orange, and Ellen and Barry Miller of Marlboro, N.J. Nathan attends Brady Middle School. He loves musical theater, coding and solving Rubix cubes. Nathan also plays cello, guitar and the trumpet. For his mitzvah project, Nathan will volunteer at Broadway Buddies, a Stagecrafters Theatre camp for kids and adults with special needs.
