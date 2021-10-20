Nathan Greenberg became a bar mitzvah Saturday, Oct. 23, at Park Synagogue. Nathan is the son of Debbie and Brian Greenberg of Highland Heights and the brother of Ben. He is the grandson of Roz Engel, and Jan and Joel Greenberg. Nathan attends University School. He enjoys swim, soccer, speech and debate teams. Nathan also loves skiing, piano, games, vacationing and spending time with family and friends. For his bar mitzvah project, Nathan volunteers weekly helping teach young children how to swim.