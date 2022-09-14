Nathan James Stulberg became a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 10, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Nathan is the son of Jill and Benjamin Stulberg of Pepper Pike, and the brother of Theodore and Jacob Stulberg. He is the grandson of Carolyn and Bernard Stulberg, Laurie Minger, John Minger, and Kathleen Whitman. Nathan attends University School. He enjoys soccer, piano and basketball. For his mitzvah project, Nathan is working with America SCORES Cleveland to raise money and organize an equipment drive.
