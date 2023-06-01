Bass.JPG

Nathan Joel Bass will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, June 3, at Solon Chabad. Nathan is the son of Marla and Jeremy Bass of Orange, and the brother of Lilah. He is the grandson of Patrice and Marc Greenbaum, Dale and Susan Bass, and Beth Bass. Nathan participates in track and cross country for Brady Middle School. For his mitzvah project, Nathan is leading a team for Race for the Place, which supports The Gathering Place.