Nathaniel Fletcher Confino

Nathaniel Fletcher Confino will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 27, at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Nathaniel is the son of Elizabeth Weinstein and Jason Confino of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Ethan and Simon. He is the grandson of Donna and Donald Weinstein, Karen and James Confino and Phyllis and Rick Gordon. Nathaniel attends Shaker Heights Middle School. He enjoys skiing, playing trumpet in the Shaker Middle School Band and Jazz Band, listening to music and soccer. 