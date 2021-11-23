Noa Bessie Hollander will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Nov. 27, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Noa is the daughter of Debra and Jason Hollander of Shaker Heights, and the sister of Maya and Adam. She is the granddaughter of Bobbie and Stan Hollander of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Ruth and Doug Mayers of Shaker Heights. Noa attends Shaker Heights Middle School. She plays soccer with Shaker Youth Soccer and figure skates with the Shaker Figure Skating Club.
