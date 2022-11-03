Noa Rachel Coven will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Noa is the daughter Sara and Brad Coven of Pepper Pike. She is the granddaughter of Joyce and Eric Wald, and Liza and Larry Coven. Noa attends Hawken School.
