Noah Bodhi Synenberg will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, June 10, at Jewish Family Experience. Noah is the son of Jamie and Eric Synenberg of Beachwood, and the brother of Ari and Asher. He is the grandson of Jeff and Jodi Gottlieb, Debra Krenzler and Irwin Frank, and Rodger and Joan Synenberg. Noah attends Beachwood Middle School. He enjoys basketball, football and baseball.
Tags
More LifeCycle announcements
CJN Most Popular
-
‘Pedestrian’ identified as driver in University Heights fatal crash
-
Geraci’s former manager sues over claims involving disability, religion, age
-
Felder: Finance, real estate professional, recalled for ‘compassion’
-
JFSA purchases Beachwood building to house three programs
-
Keystate Homes’ raffled St. Jude house a green, modern haven
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
How many hours a week do you work?
You voted: