Noah Bodhi Synenberg will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, June 10, at Jewish Family Experience. Noah is the son of Jamie and Eric Synenberg of Beachwood, and the brother of Ari and Asher. He is the grandson of Jeff and Jodi Gottlieb, Debra Krenzler and Irwin Frank, and Rodger and Joan Synenberg. Noah attends Beachwood Middle School. He enjoys basketball, football and baseball.

