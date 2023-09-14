Engel, Noah.jpeg

Noah Engel became a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 9, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Noah is the son of Lindsay and Scott Engel, and the brother of Simon. He is the grandson of Sue and Ron Friedman, Debbi Malik and Donnie Schneider, and Mickey and Steven Engel. Noah attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys basketball, tennis and rock climbing.