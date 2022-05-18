Noah Harvey Schaefer will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, May 21, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Noah is the son of Brian Ross Schaefer and Niki Dorsky Schaefer of Moreland Hills and the brother of Lane Willa Schaefer. He is the grandson of Suzanne and Marvin Schaefer, and Georgette and John Dorsky. Noah attends Chagrin Falls Middle School. He enjoys football, basketball, baseball, skiing and gaming.
