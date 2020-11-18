Noah Seaman will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Park Synagogue. Noah is the son of Liza and Ari Seaman of Pepper Pike, and the brother of Caleb, Luke and Lola Seaman. Noah is the grandson of Beverly and Dennis Seaman, and Suzi and Marty Mandel. He is the great-grandson of Millie Mandel and Jeanette Seaman. Noah attends Ballard Brady Middle School. He likes football, basketball, lacrosse, guitar and playing with his dogs. For his mitzvah project, Noah is collecting donations for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.