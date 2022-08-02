Noah Swirsky will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 27 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Noah is the son of Jennifer Swirsky and Arie Swirsky of Pepper Pike, and the brother of Mira and Mady. He is the grandson of Bruce Tallisman, and of blessed memory, Marilyn and Norman Swirsky and Sue Tallisman. Noah attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys Stagecrafter’s Theater Productions.
