Oliver Comella will become a bar mitzvah Friday evening, Dec. 2, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Oliver is the son of Chris and Debbie Comella of Pepper Pike and the brother of Matty. He is the grandson of Carole Solomon (the late Murray Solomon) and Kathy Comella (the late Ignatius Comella). Oliver attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys playing and watching sports, playing video games with his friends and spending time with his dog, Winnie.
