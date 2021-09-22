Olivia Chloé Burkons will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Park Synagogue. Olivia is the daughter of Stacy Beugen and Zachary Burkons of Beachwood, and the sister of Sydney and Jake. She is the granddaughter of Sandy and David Burkons, and Susan Beugen and of blessed memory, David Beugen. Olivia attends The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys soccer, tennis, home organization, making videos, dancing, spending time with friends, family and her pets. Olivia is raising money for CASA for Kids, an organization that supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy for children and youth who have experienced abuse and neglect.
