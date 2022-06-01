Olivia Joyce Silver will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, June 4, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Olivia is the daughter of Melinda and Dr. Daniel Silver of Mayfield Heights and the sister of Jonah Aaron. She is the granddaughter of Joan and Marc Rubinstein of Lyndhurst; Jerry and Jeanne Silver of Bay Village; and Carol Bright of Atlanta. Olivia attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys tennis and theater.
More LifeCycle announcements
CJN Most Popular
-
Scott A. Wolstein, real estate developer, dies at 69
-
10 women to celebrate b'not mitzvah at TTTI
-
Scott A. Wolstein remembered for impact on Cleveland and beyond
-
Cantor Sebo enjoys aliyah with daughter at her side at the Western Wall
-
New rules at Pinecrest: those under 18 must be supervised after 4 p.m.
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Will you attend a Shavuot service?
You voted: