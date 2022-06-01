silver

Olivia Joyce Silver will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, June 4, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Olivia is the daughter of Melinda and Dr. Daniel Silver of Mayfield Heights and the sister of Jonah Aaron. She is the granddaughter of Joan and Marc Rubinstein of Lyndhurst; Jerry and Jeanne Silver of Bay Village; and Carol Bright of Atlanta. Olivia attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys tennis and theater.

