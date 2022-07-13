Brownstein

Owen Brownstein will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, July 16, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Owen is the son of Susan and Matthew Brownstein and the brother of Elijah. He is the grandson of Gail and Sam Brownstein (z”l); Michael Moscynski and Mary Grady of Seattle; and Karen Moscynski of La Crescenta, Calif. Owen attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys writing, music, theater and playing Dungeons & Dragons.

