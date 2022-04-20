Peyton Olivia Prass became a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, April 2, at Temple Sholom in Chicago. Peyton is the daughter of Amy and Jason Prass of Chicago and the sister of Tanner. She is the granddaughter of Marilyn and Murray (of blessed memory) Lenson of Beachwood. Peyton attends Prescott Elementary School in Chicago. She plays travel soccer and loves to spend time with her family and friends.
