Piper Dallet will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, May 21, at Temple Beth Shalom in Hudson. Piper is the daughter of Drew and Blythe Dallet of Twinsburg and the sister of Quinn. She is the granddaughter of Jim and Debbie Dallet, and Joe and Kathy Lehman. Piper attends R.B. Chamberlin Middle School. She enjoys skiing, cross-country, anime and singing. Piper will be will be attending Camp GUCI in Indiana again this summer where she has since 2017.
