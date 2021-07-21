Quinn Downing will become a bat mitzvah on Friday evening, July 23, at Temple Israel Ner Tamid. Quinn is the daughter of Karen Federice and Craig Downing of Chesterfield, Va., and the sister of Reid Downing. She is the granddaughter of Sharon Goelman and Lester Meritsky of Cleveland Heights, Sandra and Curtis Downing of Oak Brook, Ill., and Randy and Robert (deceased) Stern of Mayfield Heights. Quinn is in the International Baccalaureate Program at Midlothian High School in Midlothian, Va., where her favorite subject is math. She is the editor-in-chief of her school newspaper, The Midlo Scoop. For her mitzvah project, Quinn is making and distributing peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on the streets of Cleveland.