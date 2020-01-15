Rachel Danielle Wolf will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Jan. 18, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Rachel is the daughter of Marla and Howard Wolf of Beachwood and the sister of Sam Wolf. She is the granddaughter of Helen and Paul Wolf, and Marcia Korenstein and the late Robert Korenstein. Rachel attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys gymnastics and drama. For her mitzvah project, she is knitting and collecting hats and scarves for inner city children.
