Rachel Marissa Kantarovich will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, May 15, at Park Synagogue. Rachel is the daughter of Sherrie and Abe Kantarovich of Beachwood and the sister of Isaac. Rachel is the granddaughter of Etti Kantarovich and of blessed memory, Carlos Kantarovich, and Claire and Joseph Feigeles. Rachel attends Beachwood Middle School. She enjoys acting in theater productions, music, singing and playing the piano. For her mitzvah project, she donated to Geagua Humane Society’s Rescue Village to support her love of animals.
