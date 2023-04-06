Raphael Noah Kahana will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, April 8, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Raphael is the son of Marlene and Jeffrey Kahana of Beachwood, and the brother of Ezekiel. He is the grandson of Dr. Eva Kahana, and the late Dr. Boaz Kahana, and Rosemary and James Brown. Raphael attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School and is a student at the CIM Academy program. He enjoys violin, writing and literature. He also performs with the Cleveland Pops Youth Orchestra. For his mitzvah project, Raphael is collecting donations for Friendship Circle of Cleveland in honor of his brother.
