Reagan Lindsey Lepene will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Reagan is the daughter of Ryan and Lauren Lepene of Orange and the sister of Chase. She is the granddaughter of Elaine and Emil Gluck of Pepper Pike, and Barbara and Alan Lepene of Pepper Pike. Reagan attends Brady Middle School. She is a cheerleader for both football and basketball, and enjoys lacrosse and hanging out with her friends.
