Rebecca Merav Fishbach will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Park Synagogue. Rebecca is the daughter of Shelley and David Fishbach of Beachwood. She is the granddaughter of Larry Fishbach, Barbara Goldstein, and of blessed memory, Becky Fishbach, Mickey Goldstein and Judy Wasserman. Rebecca attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys soccer, cooking, baking, spending time with friends, and playing with her dog Mango. For her mitzvah project, she is assembling survival and hygiene kits for Bellefaire JCB’s Homeless and Missing Youth Program.
CJN Most Popular
-
Shaker Heights homeowner clarifies size, use of Shelburne Road property
-
Beachwood to hire law firm to investigate 'anonymous, defamatory threatening emails'
-
Solon High School celebrates diversity of soccer teams
-
Max Miller defeats Matthew Diemer for US 7th District seat
-
William Rosner: April 2, 1946 to Oct. 9, 2022