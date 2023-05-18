Rebecca Mitchell will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, May 20, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Rebecca is the daughter of Sharon and André Mitchell of Solon and the sister of Hannah. She is the granddaughter of Terri and Barry Helfand, and the late Dimitri and Raymonde Mitchell. Rebecca attends Solon Middle School. She participates in dance, and enjoys playing percussion. For her mitzvah project, Rebecca is raising awareness and money for two charities that support girls and women’s rights, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.
