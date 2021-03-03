Reuben Elliott Krieger will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, March 6, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Reuben is the son of Regina and Russell Krieger of Reminderville and the brother of Mallory. He is the grandson of Merlene Gelfand, and Marsha and Harvey Krieger. Reuben attends R.B. Chamberlin Middle School. He enjoys theater, drawing, writing and running. For his mitzvah project, Reuben is helping homeless children.
Delays at the post office may create on-time delivery issues with this week’s Cleveland Jewish News. Read more