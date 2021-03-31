Elaine and Don Rubin of Lyndhurst and Beachwood celebrated their 64th anniversary March 23, 2021. Elaine celebrated by visiting Don at Menorah Park. The rest of the family shared wishes through a Zoom video. The couple are the parents of Kenneth (Gayle) Rubin, Karen (Bob) Schultz and Karol Rubin (Lois Ottmar). They are the grandparents of Josh, Brandon and Val Rubin, Rob Schultz and Neal Rubin-Ottmar.
