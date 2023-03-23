Ruby Flora Price became a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, March 18, at the United Synagogue of Hoboken. Ruby is the daughter of Aaron and Rebecca Levine Price of Hoboken, N.J., and the sister of Penelope. She is the granddaughter of Susan and Howard Levine of Lyndhurst, and Susan and Joel Price of Madison, N.J. Ruby attends the Stevens Cooperative School in Hoboken. She participates in Hoboken Children’s Theater, and plays basketball and lacrosse. For her mitzvah project, Ruby donated her birthday boxes to the Hoboken Family Alliance, and Children’s Aid and Family Services.