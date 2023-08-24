Sadie Ella Schonfeld will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Aug. 26, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Sadie is the daughter of Kimberly Favor and Jonathan Schonfeld of Shaker Heights and the sister of Charlie Schonfeld. She is the granddaughter of Robbie and Jay Schonfeld, and Nancy Favor and the late Stephen Favor. Sadie attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys theater, soccer and Model U.N. For her mitzvah project, she is putting together gift bags for children at Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.
More LifeCycle announcements
CJN Most Popular
-
3 former students sue Solon schools over former band director’s actions
-
Park Synagogue part of new president Simon’s roots
-
University Heights woman’s project aims to break Orthodox stereotype
-
Jade Chinese Kitchen reopens under new ownership
-
Shaker native Meckler explores racial equity efforts in first book
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
How many siblings do you have?
You voted: