Sadie Ella Schonfeld

Sadie Ella Schonfeld will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Aug. 26, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Sadie is the daughter of Kimberly Favor and Jonathan Schonfeld of Shaker Heights and the sister of Charlie Schonfeld. She is the granddaughter of Robbie and Jay Schonfeld, and Nancy Favor and the late Stephen Favor. Sadie attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys theater, soccer and Model U.N. For her mitzvah project, she is putting together gift bags for children at Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

