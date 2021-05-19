Samantha Danielle Lewin will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, May 22, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Samantha is the daughter of Sallie Fine and Michael Lewin of Beachwood and the sister of Benjamin. She is the granddaughter of Maxine and the late Herman Fine, and Berta “Curly” and the late Karl Lewin. Samantha attends Beachwood Middle School. She enjoys soccer, softball and yearbook. For her mitzvah project, Samantha volunteered at Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village and the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.