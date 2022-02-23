Samuel Caleb Wolf will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Feb. 26, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Samuel is the son of Marla and Howard Wolf in Beachwood, and the brother of Rachel. He is the grandson of Helen and Paul Wolf and Marcia Korenstein and the late Robert Korenstein. Samuel attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. He enjoys baseball, basketball, video games and fantasy football. For his mitzvah project, Samuel is collecting and donating gently used sports equipment to inner city recreation centers and schools.
