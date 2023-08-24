Samuel Lipman will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Aug. 26, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Samuel is the son of Katie and Jeremy Lipman of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Miles, 16, and Leo, 10.
