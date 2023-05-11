Zack.jpeg

Sara Zack will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, May 13, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Sara is the daughter of Amy and Brian Zack of Orange, and the sister of Noah, Sam and Elliot. She is the granddaughter of Janice Morrison, and Gerald and Caroline Zack. Sara attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. For her mitzvah project, Sara is collecting socks for the Socks Plus Campaign, part of the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, to help provide necessities for those struggling with housing and other needs.

