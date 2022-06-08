Sarah Annabelle Korff became a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, May 7, at Park Avenue Synagogue in New York City. Sarah is the daughter of Nancy and Josh Korff of New York City, and the sister of Sam and Rose. She is the granddaughter of Laurie and Irv Epstein of Scottsdale, Ariz. (formerly of Solon), and Phyllis and Joe Korff of New York City. Sarah attends Horace Mann School and religious school at Park Avenue Synagogue. She participates on the gymnastics team and is on her middle school’s volleyball, swim and rugby teams, as well as chorus. For her mitzvah project, Sarah volunteered at Afya Foundation to sort and pack humanitarian supplies for Ukrainian refugees and raised funds for it through UJA Federation of New York.