Sarah Galin will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Park Synagogue. Sarah is the daughter of Sharon and David Galin of Shaker Heights, and the sister of Rachel and Jeremy. She is the granddaughter of Susan and Robert Shapiro, and Eleanor and Melvyn Galin. Sarah attends Shaker Middle School. She enjoys soccer, lacrosse, art and spending time with friends and family. Sarah is participating in the National Council of Jewish Women’s “Share What You Wear” project that provides new or slighty used clothes and new toiletries for children in need in our community.
