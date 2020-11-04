Sarah Granoff will become a bat mitzvah Saturday evening, Nov. 7, at Solon Chabad. Sarah is the daughter of Leslie and David Granoff of Solon and the sister of Katherine Morris, and Sam and Aaron Granoff. She is the granddaughter of Irving Fine (Marlene, deceased) of Mayfield Heights, and Patricia and Melvin Granoff of Solon. Sarah attends Solon Middle School. She has been doing gymnastics since she was 4 years old and has competed for the last six years. Sarah loves baking, painting and reads anything she can get her hands on.