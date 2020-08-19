Sarah Korland will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Park Synagogue. Sarah is the daughter of Melissa and Lee Korland of Orange and the sister of Maya. Sarah is the granddaughter of Linda Myers, Rachelle Korland and Jerry Wolf, and Larry and Cassie Korland. Sarah attends Brady Middle School. She enjoys soccer, softball, theater, art, attending Camp Wise and spending time with friends and family. For her mitzvah project, Sarah participated in a variety of volunteer opportunities sponsored by her synagogue.