Sascha Leiken will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Dec. 21 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. Sascha is the daughter of Erika and Jon Leiken of Shaker Heights. She is the granddaughter of Betsey and Avery Friedman of Shaker Heights, and Ellen and Earl Leiken of Shaker Heights. Sascha attends Shaker Middle School. She enjoys figure skating, synchronized skating and skiing. Sascha is a roller coaster enthusiast. For her mitzvah project, Sascha is raising money for the Emmet Manheim Cedar Point Fund, which treats ill children and their family to a day of fun at Cedar Point.
