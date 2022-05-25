Scarlett Lehner will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, May 28, at Park Synagogue. Scarlett is the daughter of Jennifer and Eddie Lehner of Shaker Heights, and the sister of Jake and Zach. Her grandparents are, of blessed memory, Luba and Andrew Lehner, and Sandra Petro and Edwin Posner. Scarlett attends Hathaway Brown School. She enjoys lacrosse, running, violin, Friday night skate and hanging out with friends at the Van Aken District. For her mitzvah project, Scarlett is helping gather new items for the Bellefaire JCB Foster Care Program.
